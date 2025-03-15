A man was arrested after allegedly setting a hotel room on fire in Michigan City, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday night at 11:24 p.m., a deputy responded to the Microtel Inn (9834 West 400 North) just beofre regarding an unknown problem in Room 214.

From the second-floor hallway, the deputy attempted to make contact with the room occupant, 50-year-old Calvin Kinney. The attempts to check the status of Kinney were unsuccessful and gray smoke began to emanate from underneath the room door and out into the hallway. The fire alarm was activated for the safety of the hotel guests.

Despite several commands, Kinney refused to open the door. The door was forced ajar allowing personnel to see inside the room.

Police say a mattress had been placed in the way, barricading the door. Kinney eventually walked to the doorway and was taken into custody.

Kinney refused medical treatment and was transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ). He was arrested for arson. Kinney remains housed in the LCJ and is being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond.

Further investigation of the room determined that bedding material had been bunched together and set on fire.

The hotel was evacuated and closed after the fire was contained.

The fire remains under investigation by detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division and State Fire Marshal.

Also late Thursday night at the same hotel, while the fire alarm was activated, and personnel began to evacuate all hotel guests one occupant 61-year-old Robert R. Butkus, refused to vacate his first-floor room even after being given commands to do so for several minutes by an officer.

Police say the room door was slightly ajar, but the hotel-style security clasp lock was engaged. Police say Butkus was even observed utilizing the lavatory and making his way back to bed while continuing to refuse the orders to exit the room.

The window screen was cut, the first-floor window was opened, and an officer entered the room. Police say multiple opportunities were provided to Butkus to vacate the room, however he continued to refuse.

Butkus was taken into custody, transported to an area hospital for medical clearance and later to the La Porte County Jail for refusal to leave an emergency incident area and trespass.

Butkus remains housed in the LCJ and is being held without bond.