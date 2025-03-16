Rep. Frank J. Mrvan on Friday announced the details of the 2025 Congressional Art Competition for high school students from Indiana’s First Congressional District.

Each year, the Congressional Institute and Members of the U.S. House of Representatives sponsor the Congressional Art Competition as an opportunity to promote the artistic talent in each Congressional District.

Congressman Mrvan stated, “I look forward to hosting the Congressional Art Competition in Indiana’s First Congressional District again this spring. This competition is an opportunity for high school students to showcase their artistic skills, creativity, and passion for our region with a work of art to be showcased in the United States Capitol Building.”

All artwork submissions and application forms must be brought to Congressman Mrvan’s Merrillville office no later than 5:00 p.m. CT on Friday, April 18, 2025. Artwork will only be accepted at the Merrillville District Office, located at 8001 Broadway, Suite 102, Merrillville, Indiana 46410, during normal business hours. The office is open Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT.

For additional information, including guidelines and application forms, please visit Congressman Mrvan’s website page at https://mrvan.house.gov/services/art-competition, or contact Drew Ficociello in the Merrillville District Office at 219-795-1844 or Drew.Ficociello@mail.house.gov.