An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will resume bridge work on I-65 between State Road 2 and State Road 10 on or after Monday, March 17.

Overnight lane closures will be utilized during the hours of around 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for approximately ten days to set up the traffic configuration for phase three of this project. Overnight lane closures will begin on the northbound side first and then continue southbound.

The phase three traffic configuration will have northbound traffic shifted to the right. Southbound traffic will be split, with the left lane as a counterflow lane on the northbound side and the right lane shifted to the right outside shoulder. Bridge construction will take place in the southbound left shoulder and median during this phase.

Three bridges are being replaced along this stretch of I-65, which began with the northbound bridges in 2024. The southbound bridges will be replaced this year, with the project ongoing through fall 2025.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.