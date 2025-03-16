This past Wednesday, Troopers from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post, along with Troopers and Motor Carrier Inspectors assigned to the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED), participated in a traffic enforcement blitz focusing on I-80/94 and I-65. The blitz resulted in the following statistics being compiled:

85 Traffic tickets

110 Warnings

66 Left lane violations (trucks over 10,000 lbs.)

39 Inspections

7 Criminal arrests

5 Crash reports taken

2 O.W.I. arrests

Lt. Terrance Weems, Commander of the Indiana State Police Lowell Post, commented on the results, “The Lowell Post, along with our partners in CVED, remains committed to monitoring our interstates and enforcing Indiana’s traffic laws to make them as safe as possible for everyone who travels along these roads.”