Jackson Township – Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to three separate brush/grass fires that

were called in after the fires were unable to be controlled by the homeowners of residences in Jackson Township, Porter County. One early night fire in the dark was reported by a nearby neighbor that showed evidence of a fire that was left unattended at one property and then had spread through a ravine towards other residences through a forested area.

The fires contributed to approximately 3-acres in total being burned between the incidents. The first fire occurred

shortly before noon (March 14) that sent firefighters to contain a 3/4 -acre fire in the 400 East block of 725 North, the second fire occurring just after 2 PM with a 1/4 -acre fire in the 600 East block of 782 North, and the third fire was reported just after 7 PM when it was just at the crisp of a dark sky when a 2-acre fire had spread through a ravine in the 1000 North block of 475 East.

Of the incidents of at least two of the fires, the residents were reportedly burning yard waste and/or construction

material. The third resulted in an unattended fire that had spread into a wooded area and into a ravine. Firefighters

worked at controlling nearby extensions of the spread by creating fire lines and used various extinguishment methods to prevent the spread. High winds and brief gusts of up to 60 MPH, easily caused the fires to jump and spread throughout the properties.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a series of advisories and warnings to include a Red Flag Warning affecting Porter County early afternoon Friday, March 14 and days leading up to Friday. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior according to the NWS. Any fire that develops will spread quickly.

Residents are being urged to refrain from open burning in Porter County and to heed to advisories and warnings issued by the National Weather Service and local fire officials.