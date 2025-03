The City of Valparaiso’s Human Relations Council invites the community to apply for its new 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬, designed to spark ideas and support efforts that advance inclusion and education.

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟑𝟎.

Learn more and apply by visiting tinyurl.com/ValpoCulturalGrant