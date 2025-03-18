Registration is now open!
Join us at the 2025 Living Health, Balance & Hope Symposium as we celebrate 50 years of meeting the health and wellness needs in Northwest Indiana! This year’s symposium will be held on Thursday, May 8th at the Porter County Expo Center where presenter, Zach Brittle, LMHC, will explore the power of relationships and how we all can nurture and strengthen them!
Registration options include the Keynote Lunch or the Full Day Symposium. Earn up to 4 CEUs!
Sponsorship opportunities are also available! Learn more and register today! For more information visit www.porterstarke.org. #wims #nwi #localradio