CROWN POINT, Ind. – Franciscan Health is hosting a free, weekly smoking cessation walk and talk support group aimed at helping individuals live healthier, smoke-free lives.

The sessions will begin with a 30-minute walk and casual conversation with other participants. A 30-minute focused, supportive discussion will follow, allowing participants to share their experiences, challenges and successes with others who are also working to quit smoking.

Leaders will explore different topics each week tailored to the groups’ needs, including mindfulness exercises, stress management techniques and practical coping skills to help overcome cravings and triggers. The discussion topics will change weekly based on the needs of the group to ensure the most relevant topics are being addressed.

The sessions are scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Central on Wednesdays from March 26 to June 25 at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St. in Crown Point. Participants should meet at the picnic tables at the front entrance.

For more information, please contact Franciscan Health’s Certified Tobacco Treatment Professional and Aspire Tobacco Cessation Program Coordinator Laura Arent at laura.arent@franciscanalliance.org.