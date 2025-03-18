Two projects are set to begin on I-94 near U.S. 20/Exit 22. Overnight lane closures will be utilized to set up these work zones and new traffic configurations.



The left and right shoulders closed on eastbound I-94 and the left shoulder of westbound I-94 closed at U.S. 20 on or after Thursday, March 20 through the beginning of June. Crews will be removing the current overhead box truss structure over the eastbound lanes in this location and installing a new one slightly to the west.



The right lane and shoulder closed on I-94 westbound at the Norfolk Southern Railroad bridge on or after Monday, March 24 through late June. Traffic will be shifted to the left to maintain three lanes. Equipment will be staged on the right side of the bridge for bridge painting work below.