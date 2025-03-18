Debbie Martin spent 31 years taking care of others while working at Franciscan Health Michigan City, but when her own health issues became too overwhelming, she knew she had to stop working and care for herself.

“I was very lonely,” the 66-year-old Michigan City woman said. “I can’t drive, so I’m pretty much confined to the house. The depression was horrible, just a downward spiral.”

Martin was worried about what would happen to her dog, Cooper, if she had to go into a nursing home. Last summer, Martin’s home health physical therapist asked if she’d ever heard of Franciscan’s Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE).

PACE is a national, community-based healthcare program created for people 55 and older who are eligible for nursing-home level care but prefer to remain in their own familiar surroundings. The PACE model of care is centered around the belief that the well-being of seniors with chronic care needs and their families are better served in their own communities whenever possible.

Martin checked into the program and began attending their day programs in August 2024.

“They saved my life,” Martin said. “Having them get me out of my house was a blessing. The minute I walked in, I felt right at home.”

The program enables seniors to live as independently as they can by providing all-inclusive primary care and specialty services in one convenient location. Each participant is assigned a nurse practitioner, social worker, physical therapist, occupational therapist, dietitian, nurse and home care coordinator.

“I get therapy there when I need it,” she said. “I ride the bike to keep up my muscle mass, they help get me showered, we have lunch. If you’re having any kind of issues, they’ll have the doctor or whoever see you in a day or two. Just the availability of everyone you need in one place is terrific.”

Martin said she is “a people person,” making the activities and time spent together with other participants and staff her favorite aspects of PACE. She recently enjoyed singing karaoke with the other participants and coloring Easter eggs.

“They aren’t my friends, they’re my family,” Martin said. “We share phone numbers and check on each other. We always have something to share and something to look forward to.”

Paula Hedrich, activities coordinator for Franciscan’s Michigan City PACE program, said Martin brings joy to those around her.

“She’s always very positive about wanting to do any activity and very appreciative,” Hedrich said. “She gets along with everybody and makes other people feel good.”

By enrolling in PACE, Martin now has a place where all her medical needs are met and she can routinely enjoy friendship and fun. She said she would encourage anyone considering becoming a PACE participant to do so.

“Just come visit and feel free to ask any questions,” Martin said. “They’re more than willing to help you.”

Franciscan’s Senior Health & Wellness Program operates PACE programs in a variety of locations across Indiana, including Dyer and Michigan City. More information on the PACE program is available online and by phone at (219) 864-2630 (for Dyer) and (219) 214-4619 (for Michigan City).