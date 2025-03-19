Homeward Bound Villages Breaks Ground at Karwick Village, La Porte’s First Cooperative Housing Development

City and County Elected Officials Joined Community Stakeholders last weekend for this Historic Event. Turning shovels before site development began.

LAPORTE, INDIANA- This past Saturday, history was made in La Porte

County as elected officials, community stakeholders, and supporters of Homeward Bound Villages gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony. This event took the organization nine years to accomplish as they raised funds, sought out the right location, worked with city officials for zoning, and more.

Elected officials, including Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch, Michigan City

Councilperson Nancy Moldenhauer, and County Councilperson Randy Novak, participated in and spoke during the event. Community faith leaders were also in attendance, offering blessings over the site. The ceremony culminated in three symbolic turns of dirt, leaving the site ready for the first stage of site development work to begin.

“We know that there is a need. We know that homelessness is an issue and a priority for all of us, and we have to figure out a way to get people into homes because no one should live in a place that’s less than. I think all people deserve a good, safe, clean space to live in, and that’s something that we have to continue to fight for.

Because we know it’s going to get harder over the next several years. We see it from the national front; we see it from the state front. It’s going to become even harder for us to do it. So, it’s going to take community to do it. We can’t rely on outside forces and outside people.

It’s going to take all of us right here locally to do it,” said Michigan City Mayor Angie

Nelson Deuitch. County Councilperson Randy Novak said, “Kudos to the city’s administration and the dedication of this team to make this happen because we’re all just trying to make the county a little bit better. It will be fantastic; I appreciate everything that everybody’s done.”

Michigan City Councilperson Nancy Moldenhauer said, “We welcome Homeward Bound Villages for its innovative relationship-building community. With the commitment of our Michigan City Council and Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch’s contribution of $50,000 of the ARPA funds, also in partnership with La Porte County government, which contributed a hundred thousand dollars. I think it’s important to give those numbers because this is funding that directly is helping what’s happening today. We welcome Homeward Bound Villages for its affordable housing facet for residents.”

Karwick Village will operate as a cooperative housing model that aims to provide long-term affordability while building community. The project represents the first of its kind in LaPorte County and serves as a model for future affordable housing developments.

Construction of phase 1 is expected to be completed by late 2025, with resident move-in scheduled shortly thereafter. The development will include twelve units for 1-2-person households designed to meet the needs of those facing housing insecurity in our community.

“This was an incredibly special day to have our two founders here, Leigh Coburn and John Vander Wagen, both standing side by side with so many community stakeholders who are so deeply invested in the successful outcome of Karwick Village. There is something so moving about standing on the site with so many community members, faith leaders, and partners with one common goal: bringing affordable housing to La Porte County,” said Sandi Keller, Homeward Bound Villages President.