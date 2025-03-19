INDIANA DUNES NATIONAL PARK, Ind.– Construction is underway at Indiana Dunes National Park on a segment of the Marquette Greenway Trail. This segment is located between the national park’s Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education in Gary and the entrance to the park’s West Beach in Portage.

This nearly three-mile-long section of paved trail is part of the greater Marquette Greenway project stretching from Chicago, Illinois to New Buffalo, Michigan. Construction is expected to last through the end of this calendar year. The trailheads at Grand Boulevard, Montgomery Street, and County Line Road will be closed during construction for visitor safety.

The National Park Service will provide periodic updates as this project progresses. For more information on programs or projects at Indiana Dunes National Park, call the visitor center’s information line at 219-395-1882, visit our website, download the official National Park Service app, or view our Facebook page.