On Tuesday, March 18th, 2025, the Lake County Sheriff’s Drug Task Force – Regional Enforcement Team conducted an operation that led to the arrest of a convicted felon. Multiple guns and several types of illegal narcotics were seized.

The Regional Enforcement Team, a HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) initiative, is comprised of police officers from multiple law enforcement agencies.

The enforcement was the result of an investigation over several months into the illegal activities of 65-year-old Michael Hunter, who was suspected of dealing heroin and fentanyl.

A search warrant was executed Tuesday at Hunter’s home in the 4600 block of Maryland Street in Gary.

Police officers confiscated:

21 grams of cocaine 151 grams of crack cocaine 107 grams of heroin / fentanyl 1 pound of marijuana 7 guns $5,855 cash

Hunter faces several criminal charges including felony possession of narcotics with intent to distribute and weapons charges. He was booked into the Lake County Jail.

Removing neighborhood drug dealers from our streets helps create safer communities by reducing violent crime and drug-related issues which put residents at risk.

I commend all law enforcement officers who participated in this investigation for a job well done.