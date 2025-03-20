The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest has announced winners of the 2025 Northwest Indiana High School Pitch Competition – Westville. Five winners were selected from 17 student teams that presented their startup pitches at Purdue University Northwest’s Westville campus on Friday, March 14. Student teams each had four minutes to share their pitch, followed by questions from the judges.

“The students that presented really impressed me with their ideas,” said Karaline Cartagena Edwards, economic development manager for Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, who served as a judge for the competition. “While it was clear that some ideas would be quicker to market and others would require a bit more time, what stood out to me the most was how our youth are observing our world. I wish more people understood that our students are active participants in our society, and they are observant. They see what is working and what isn’t working, and they’re honest about it. I appreciate that there are classes in our high schools fostering innovation and entrepreneurship because these students have great ideas.”

“It was exciting to host another business pitch competition for our area high school students,” added Jason Williams, CEO for the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest. “The jobs many of these students will be filling haven’t even been created yet, but I am confident that they are also the students who will creating those jobs of tomorrow.”

Each winner was awarded $200 to invest in their business idea. Prize seed funding was sponsored by Unity Foundation of La Porte County and Vibrant Communities of La Porte County. Winners include:

Klueless Kloset (North Judson – San Pierre High School)

Klueless Kloset provides a virtual stylist app that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and personal fashion designers to help restyle one’s wardrobe. Team members include sisters Haven and Karlie Kretchmer.

The SolarFlare (Hobart High School)

The SolarFlare Cooker is a portable, solar-powered camping heater. Team members include Samuel Clady, Maverick Becerra, and Michael Klaich.

LEVEL (Hobart High School)

A better addition to education, LEVEL is using AI to make schoolwork feel less of a chore for students and teachers. Through an AI-driven gamification system, LEVEL helps students earn rewards for completed assignments and provides teachers with an engaging tool to monitor and customize their follow-up with each student’s work. Team members include Ian Kelly and Zachary Felty.

SignalSafe (Merrillville High School)

The SignalSafe Smart Watch enhances fire safety for deaf and hard-of-hearing youth. SignalSafe was presented by Isaiah Harvey.

Night Shine (Lowell Senior High School)

Night Shine is a windshield film kit to help eliminate the bright glare of LED headlights at night. The kit includes the film, a squeegee and a microfiber towel. Team members include Allison Quinn Miedema and Myles Rene Deal.

The judging panel included:

Karaline Cartagena Edwards – economic development manager, Economic Development Corporation Michigan City

Lorri Feldt – regional director, Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center (ISBDC)

Mont Handley – associate director, entrepreneur-in-residence, Purdue University Northwest Commercialization and Manufacturing Excellence Center (CMEC)

The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest will also host the Innovate WithIN Region 4 Finals on April 15 at PNW’s Hammond campus, 2200 169th Street, Hammond, Ind. During the event, 10 northwest Indiana high school teams who have been carefully selected out of hundreds of competitors will share their innovative pitches and business ideas. The event is free and open to the public to attend. Learn more and register at pnw.edu/soi.

The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest

The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest contributes to economic and community development as the champion of innovation and entrepreneurship in Northwest Indiana. For more information about the Society of Innovators, visit www.pnw.edu/soi.