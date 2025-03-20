New Prairie United Schools is excited to announce the hiring of Ryan O’Shea as the next Head Football Coach of the New Prairie Cougars. Coach O’Shea has spent the past 5 seasons as head football coach at Lakeland High School, where he has led the program to strong improvement by posting .500 or better records in each of the past two seasons while averaging over 30 points per game on offense.

Coach O’Shea brings many skills and attributes NPUSC was looking for in the next leader for the football program. First, Coach O’Shea is a passionate leader of young men and his coaching staff. Next, Coach O’Shea has established a proven track record as one of the leading offensive coaches in northern Indiana with a strong ability to develop quarterbacks and he is a strong organizer and program developer. Finally, he is also passionate about his work in the classroom with students and being a part of the larger school community in which he coaches. Coach O’Shea will teach Business at NPHS and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Ball State University. He is also licensed in mathematics education.

New Prairie Superintendent Dr. Paul White stated about the hire, “We are thrilled to be getting someone of Coach O’Shea’s skill set. He is known to be a leader of young men and a K-12 program developer. His background impacting the offensive side of the ball was also something we were looking for, and finally, we are excited about his commitment to the classroom and being a part of the community. We think Coach O’Shea has the potential to be a great leader for NPHS football for many years.”

Coach O’Shea stated about the opportunity at New Prairie, “This is one of the premier programs in the state of Indiana, rich with tradition, and high expectations. New Prairie is truly a dream job of mine. I’m excited to work with the staff, continue that tradition, and build upon it. This program means a lot to me and my family, as my grandfather Frank O’Shea, who is a member Indiana Football Hall of Fame, graduated from New Carlisle High School along with my grandmother. I’ve also learned many lessons of the game from my father Kevin, who is also in the Indiana Football Hall of Fame. I have a passion for being a part of the community and also teaching in the classroom. I love seeing young people succeed in the classroom and on the field. New Prairie is like home to me, and I promise to work hard to make this community proud of the product we will put on the field on Friday nights. Go Cougars!”