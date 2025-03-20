The latest fromon last night storms. Thank you to the crew that kept us going. We appreciate all of you. Check out

Last night’s thunderstorms caused broken poles and cross arms and downed trees and power lines within our service area, resulting in electric outages. Approximately 2,900 customers currently remain without power, down from approximately 16,200. The most affected communities include Gary, Highland, Merrillville, Portage and Valparaiso. Due to the extent of the damage, an estimate of when power will be restored is not able to be determined at this time. Crews are working in ongoing inclement conditions to make the necessary repairs, and we thank you for your understanding. Visitt for more information.