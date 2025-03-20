The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross is issuing a call to help ensure no one faces a disaster alone by donating on Red Cross Giving Day, March 26.

During the first 50 days of 2025, Red Cross volunteers responded to more big disasters in the U.S. than days — including a winter storm in the Indiana Region in January and recent severe weather this month. And that’s on top of everyday crises like home fires that have upended lives here in the Indiana Region. Meanwhile, more Red Cross blood donations have gone uncollected so far this year due to weather than throughout all of 2024.

This year’s disasters have set a whirlwind pace, displacing thousands of people from their homes across the country and disrupting the nation’s blood supply for patients. As we enter spring disaster season, families are relying on us to come together as a community and support them when help can’t wait during future crises. Join us today by making a financial donation or giving blood.

Visit redcross.org today to make a financial donation or schedule an appointment to give blood in March: