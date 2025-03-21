Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Superior Construction Co Inc will begin a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project on I-65 over Norfolk Southern Railroad on or after Tuesday, March 25.

Work will begin with overnight lane closures to set up new traffic configurations for northbound and southbound I-65. These overnight closures are currently scheduled for March 25 for northbound I-65 and March 26 for southbound I-65, but the schedule is weather dependent and subject to change. The ramp from Ridge Rd to southbound I-65 will close overnight during the southbound I-65 lane closures and remain closed through mid-August for the safety of roadway workers and motorists.

In the new configuration, three lanes of traffic will remain in each direction but shifted to the right. Crews will be setting barrier walls and then constructing temporary crossovers to be used in future phases of this project. Construction will be ongoing in this area through mid-October.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.