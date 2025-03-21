SOUTH BEND – Ezequiel Rosa-Hernandez, 47 years old, of Erie, Pennsylvania, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute cocaine, announced Acting United States Attorney Tina L. Nommay.

Rosa-Hernandez was sentenced to 125 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, in April 2022, Rosa-Hernandez drove from his home in Pennsylvania to Chicago to obtain a kilogram of cocaine intended for distribution in Pennsylvania. On his way back home, he was stopped in Indiana by law enforcement and the kilogram of cocaine was discovered.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, including the DEA North Central Laboratory, with assistance from the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Katelan McKenzie Doyle.