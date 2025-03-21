Late Night Structure Fire Started in Kitchen

Liberty Township – Automatic aid from Chesterton, Porter, and Washington Township responded with Liberty Township to the 100 East block of 900 North late Thursday night, March 20th for a report of a structure fire with smoke and flames being reported by the caller on scene.

A kitchen fire reportedly broke out in the residence late Thursday night when firefighters were called to respond at around 10:43 PM to extinguish the fire. Chesterton Fire arrived on scene of the fire and got a quick attack on the fire, containing it from spreading and causing any further damage.

Additional fire units were called bringing mutual aid departments from Burns Harbor, Union, South Haven, and Westville Fire for a Tanker Plan 1 and First Alarm assignment. This response allowed for additional firefighters to be assigned to the fire and to provide continuous water supply to support extinguishment and overhaul operations.

Assistant Chief Dan Branham of Porter Fire took command of the fire on 900 North and was also able to coordinate the fire investigation as he also leads the Fire Investigation Team for Porter County. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. There were no reported injuries to the occupants in the residence or by firefighters on scene.