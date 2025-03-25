𝐋𝐂𝐒𝐎 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐏𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐒 𝐈𝐍 𝐌𝐔𝐋𝐓𝐈 – 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐄 & 𝐀𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐘 𝐔𝐒 𝟐𝟎 𝐁𝐋𝐈𝐓𝐙-an update from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office

On March 19, one hundred (100) law enforcement officers from twelve (12) states – Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and Massachusetts worked a traffic safety project on US 20.

Four (4) deputies participated in the project to increase traffic safety and public awareness along US 20 in La Porte County. Deputies worked the project during a two-hour peak travel time and produced the following results:

• Contacts – 33 • Warnings – 24 (18 Speed & 6 Other Viol.) • Citations – 9 (8 Speed & 1 Suspended)

The 100 officers from the 12 participating states collectively produced the following results:

• Contacts – 707 • Warnings – 178 • Citations – 513 • Motorist Assist – 15 • Warrant – 1