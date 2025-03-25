CEDAR LAKE, Ind. — Board-certified family medicine physician Lynn Vattathara, MD, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting patients in Cedar Lake.

Dr. Vattathara attended medical school at St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies. He completed his residency in family medicine at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, N.Y.

Dr. Vattathara’s clinical interests include dermatology, nutrition and fitness, preventative medicine and public health, sports physicals and minor sports injury management.

In addition to English, Dr. Vattathara is fluent in Malayalam.

He is accepting new patients at the Cedar Lake Health Center, 6831 W. 133rd Ave. To make an appointment, call (219) 374-5970.