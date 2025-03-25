La PORTE, IN – Local officials gathered for a ribbon cutting Monday morning to celebrate the much-anticipated opening of La Porte’s newest restaurant.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, located at 150 Pine Lake Avenue, will open its doors today at 10:45 a.m. The multinational, fast casual chain specializes in made-to-order bowls, burritos and tacos with fresh ingredients. Mayor Tom Dermody said La Porte residents have been eagerly awaiting the restaurant’s grand opening since the day the project was announced.

“The No. 1 question our office has received for the last several months has been, ‘when will Chipotle open?’” Dermody said. “It’s wonderful to see our community so excited about a new food offering. We’re thrilled to welcome Chipotle to La Porte and are certain it will be a success.”

Dermody said the new restaurant will provide approximately 30 jobs with competitive benefits, which it is currently hiring for. To learn more and apply, visit chipotle.com/careers.