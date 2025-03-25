Law Enforcement band together to target distracted drivers on I-94 from New Buffalo to Lake Huron

Today, law enforcement across Michigan will unite to target distracted driving on I-94 from New Buffalo to Port Huron. Michigan State Police, sheriff’s departments, and local police will increase patrols to focus on drivers texting, eating, or engaging in other distractions while driving.

Partnering with The Kiefer Foundation, this initiative precedes Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April.

For more about the Kieffer Foundation visit: https://mkiefer.org/