On Monday March 24, 2025 first responders were dispatched to an unknown injury traffic crash. Upon arrival they found that an eastbound semi-truck and trailer had crossed the cable barriers and struck a westbound Semi-truck and trailer in the driver’s side front of the trailer. The impact was so great that the driver of the eastbound truck was ejected along with the driver’s seat. The driver was found on the roadway next to the damaged truck unresponsive suffering from major trauma to the head and lower extremities. Extensive life saving measures were performed, however the driver died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The deceased driver was identified as 45 year old Jeffrey Oneal from Livonia, Mi.