An update on an accident Westbound 94 near the Indiana/Michigan State Line from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office
On Monday March 24, 2025 first responders were dispatched to an unknown injury traffic crash. Upon arrival they found that an eastbound semi-truck and trailer had crossed the cable barriers and struck a westbound Semi-truck and trailer in the driver’s side front of the trailer. The impact was so great that the driver of the eastbound truck was ejected along with the driver’s seat. The driver was found on the roadway next to the damaged truck unresponsive suffering from major trauma to the head and lower extremities. Extensive life saving measures were performed, however the driver died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The deceased driver was identified as 45 year old Jeffrey Oneal from Livonia, Mi.
The driver of the westbound truck suffered no injuries. He was identified as Pawel Dobrowolski of Lake Zurich, Illinois. The crash shut down 2 westbound lanes of I-94 for several hours while clean up crews removed the crashed trucks.
An eastbound driver that witnessed the crash stated that as she was passing the truck driven by Oneal, she noticed the driver was experiencing some type of distress and having trouble maintaining his lane, as she slowed down to get behind the truck it abruptly turned left and crossed all 3 lanes of eastbound traffic and crossed the median through the cable barriers, narrowly missing a westbound car and striking the westbound semi-truck.
This crash remains under investigation pending an autopsy at the Western Michigan School of Medicine to determine any potential medical issues that lead to this horrific crash.