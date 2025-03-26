The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office announced the recent arrest of a man after allegedly attempting to enter a locked vehicle and a home.

On the morning of March 23, a resident northeast of Rensselaer, IN, reported a male in blue jeans and a black jacket attempting to enter her locked vehicle and then her home, the JCSO said on its Facebook page. Fearing for her safety, she called 911.

Deputies responded, located a suspect matching the description nearby, and identified him as 31-year-old Jacob A. Parketon of Hobart, Indiana. A witness confirmed him as the suspect.

Parketon was taken into custody and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center on the charges of attempted residential entry and attempted unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.