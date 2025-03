La Porte Police are looking for 32-year-old Brandon Bernacchi is currently wanted by the La Porte Police Department on four active felony warrants. If you know the whereabouts of Bernacchi you are encouraged to provide tips(s) to the La Porte Police Department.

Police are asking the public to contact Sgt. Adam Jaskowiak at (219-362-9446 ext: 2134) or ajaskowiak@lpcitypd.com. Police say you may remain anonymous.