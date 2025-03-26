Last night (3/24) at 11:14 PM, Deputy Austin Wells was traveling east on US 20 in the area of CR 125 West. A certified speed measuring instrument inside Deputy Wells’ vehicle confirmed a westbound US 20 vehicle was traveling in excess of the posted speed limit. A traffic stop was initiated near the intersection of US 20 and SR 39.

The driver verbally identified himself as “Torris” HEAD and a rear seat passenger verbally identified herself as Shantae S. SPENCER (31). As the traffic stop progressed, the three occupants were invited to exit the vehicle.

The provided name of “Torris” was found to be an alias for that of 61-year-old Aaron L. HEAD. Deputies learned HEAD and SPENCER were both wanted for a whole host offenses.

HEAD and SPENCER were taken into custody and transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ).

HEAD was arrested for the following offenses:

Possession of Cocaine, L6 Felony

Identity Deception, L6 Felony

Nine (9) Arrest Warrants (Kidnapping F4, Fraud F5, Theft F6, FTA X’s 6)

SPENCER was arrested for the following offenses:

Two (2) Arrest Warrants (FTA & Failure to Comply)

HEAD and SPENCER remain housed in the LCJ and are being held without bond.

Assisting: Sergeants Scott Lanoue & Gabe Struss, Deputy Joe Walker, Michigan City Police Department

Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.