On March 3, 2025, Detective Derrick Deck was assigned to investigate a matter of child abuse / neglect that had been reported to the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Over the next several days, Detective Deck gathered information that included allegations of sexual abuse occurring at several different locations throughout La Porte County. A 31-year-old La Porte County man, Jeremiah G. MANLEY, was identified as the suspect.

On March 12, Detective Deck presented a probable cause affidavit to the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office that included his initial investigation findings. Probable Cause was later found in La Porte County Circuit Court for an arrest warrant to be issued for MANLEY for the following offenses:

Child Molestation (L1 Felony)

Child Molestation (L4 Felony)

Child Exploitation (L4 Felony)

Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors (L6 Felony)

On March 21, MANLEY was located and taken into custody at Love’s Travel Stop (10157 North Love’s Avenue, Michigan City). MANLEY was transported to the La Porte County Jail where he remains and is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond through Circuit Court.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available for release.

Assisting: CMV Deputy William Masterson, Fugitive Apprehension Street Team & Dunebrook

Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

