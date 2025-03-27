A man who allegedly used a baby as a “shield” during a standoff was arrested in unincorporated Gary.

Police say what began as an armed domestic incident escalated into a tense hostage situation for a woman with three young children early Wednesday morning. Police say the woman’s ex-boyfriend used her 15 month old as a human shield while barricading himself in her restroom.

Just before 5 a.m., a 25-year-old woman called 9-1-1 to report her ex was armed with a handgun inside her apartment and had threatened to shoot her and police. The woman stated she had a protective order against her ex. The apartment is located in the 2400 block of West 45th Avenue.

Lake County Sheriff’s Department police and Lake County 9-1-1 attempted to maintain contact with the mom and the Lake County Sheriff’s SWAT team was called to the scene. The mom was eventually able to leave the apartment with two children, ages 2 and 4. She was medically evaluated at the scene along with her two children and refused further medical treatment.

The Lake County SWAT team entered the home and observed the suspect and a 15-month-old child. The suspect was hiding in the bathtub and holding the baby to shield himself. The suspect resisted officers who were trying to place him into custody. An officer deployed a Taser to subdue the suspect. He was medically evaluated at the scene and transported to the Lake County Jail. Police say the mom and all three children are safe.

Officers retrieved a handgun from a vehicle registered to the suspect.

The suspect is identified as a 31-year-old male from Crown Point. He is a convicted felon and could face charges including criminal confinement, stalking, resisting, residential entry, neglect of a dependent, domestic battery in the presence of a child, and weapons violations.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous relationship situation, please know that help is available. The department’s Police Assisted Recovery Initiative Task Force (P.A.R.I.+) can help link victims in crisis with resources they may need – (219) 755-3405. As always, in case of emergency call 9-1-1.