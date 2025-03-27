A Porter Township man was arrested on Wednesday morning on charges of sexual conduct in the presence of a minor and indecent exposure, the Valparaiso Police Department said.

On March 26, at around 10:50 a.m., Valparaiso Police responded to the McDonald’s Restaurant, located at 2150 W. Morthland Dr., in reference to the report of a man committing a lewd act in a public place. Upon arrival, police were advised the male subject was committing the indecent act alone, having exposed his genitalia to others within the play area of the restaurant. The man had left the business prior to police arrival; however, was observed walking in the area. The subject was identified as 73-year-old Thomas Ehrsam, of Porter Township. Ehrsam was arrested on charges of sexual conduct in the presence of a minor and indecent exposure.

Due to the nature of this incident, the Valparaiso Police Department would like to offer services from their Police Social Worker, Natalie Kasberger, to anyone who was impacted by the potentially traumatic event. PSW Kasberger can be reached at the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135, ext. 2345, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.