The Great Lakes Park Training Institute (GLPTI) awarded its 2025 Richard Lawson Award to Carl Lindell, central region manager for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Division of State Parks.

The award honors individuals who exemplify continued and significant contributions to the parks and recreation profession in the Great Lakes region.

Lindell began his career in natural resources as a seasonal employee at Harmonie State Park while in college. After graduating, he became the park’s assistant manager. He has since served as Michigan DNR’s regional director, before returning to the Indiana DNR and his current role. By combining hands-on management with strategic vision, he has contributed to the long-term sustainability of Indiana’s state parks and ecosystems while ensuring that natural areas remain protected and accessible for all, according to Brandt Baughman, deputy director of operations for Indiana State Parks.

“Carl has consistently demonstrated a commitment to preserving our parks and natural resources for future generations,” Baughman said. “He understands the value of recreation, conservation, and facility management, ensuring outstanding guest experiences and ecological integrity.”

GLPTI, established in 1946, is a conference hosted annually at Pokagon State Park each February. The conference explores current issues and techniques in parks, provides networking opportunities for park professionals, and recognizes projects and the contributions of outstanding colleagues at its annual awards dinner.

