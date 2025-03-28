LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — An 18-year-old from Illinois died in a one-vehicle crash in unincorporated Lowell, Indiana early Thursday morning, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

Police officers with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to 231st Avenue & Colfax Street to respond to the crash at approximately 3:00 a.m.

It’s believed the 18-year-old was driving a pickup west on 231st Avenue when his truck veered off the roadway. The truck hit a culvert, went airborne, landed and rolled over. The driver was ejected.

The identity of the driver is being withheld until his family is notified.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department Reconstruction Team is investigating the case.