La PORTE, IN – The past year held many successes for the La Porte Urban Enterprise Association, according to Board President Mike Riehle.

Formed in 2002, the La Porte UEA awards grants each year to local businesses and residents residing within the Urban Enterprise Zone. In 2024, the UEA was proud to award more than $110,000 to aid 13 business owners to improve the outward appearance of buildings within the zone. Riehle said these grants help to alleviate the financial burden for those small business owners that take pride in the appearance of their building.

“Our board places high priority on improving La Porte’s overall quality of place,” Riehle said. “These grants not only allow local business owners to improve their properties but also help to foster a downtown geared toward growth. Our support bridges the much-needed funding gap to bring the development of these historic buildings to fruition. Over time, this makes La Porte a more attractive place for new residents and businesses alike.”

The UEA also awarded a record $918,000 in special grants last year to benefit several projects impacting the community as a whole. This included the purchase of a downtown parking lot at the corner of State St. and Monroe St., the installation of a public art sculpture at Plaza 618, the installation of a mural on the side of Mucho Mas, and the rehab of the Carpenters’ Union Hall/Blockhead Brewing location along Lincolnway.

In an effort to help the downtown flourish, the UEA awarded upwards of $35,000 to support community events happening in the heart of La Porte, such as the Farmed & Forged Market and the Friday Night Live events. The association also committed to match the City of La Porte’s investment for safety improvements at downtown intersections through the upcoming LincolnWalk project.

The continued success of the City’s incredibly popular Dumpster Program is a testament to the need for such a service and the impact it has had on the community. As such, the UEA invested $118,000 to allow for the removal of more than 250 full dumpster loads of trash at no cost to City residents.

Last but certainly not least, the association was proud to match the City’s investment of $30,000 for the development of a new comprehensive plan. Dubbed Our La Porte, this project will create a land use and transportation plan to guide decision-making and support La Porte’s growth and development for the next 20 years.

Last year contained several incredible accomplishments for the UEA, with plenty more to come in 2025.

For residents or businesses seeking more information on the UEA, contact Mary Ann Richards at 219-

362-8260 or visit cityoflaporte.com.