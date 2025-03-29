|LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction will reduce State Road 4 to one lane between C.R. 1000 E and Osborne Trail on or after Monday, March 31.
Lane closures will alternate on State Road 4 at Miller Ditch, with traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals through late May. Crews will be conducting a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project.
INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and be prepared to wait for the temporary traffic signal. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area and should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones.