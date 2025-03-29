Michigan City, IN – A large amount of stolen property has been recovered, and two Michigan City residents have been arrested following an investigation led by the La Porte County Drug Task Force, an Indiana-HIDTA Initiative. The arrests are a result of an ongoing investigation into Dealing in a Controlled Substance.

On March 12 at around noon hours, the La Porte County Drug Task Force, Michigan City SWAT, and the Michigan City Detective Bureau executed a search warrant at 422 Hoyt St in Michigan City, Indiana. During the search of the residence, detectives observed miscellaneous tools that matched the description of tools recently reported stolen on January 28, 2025, from the newly constructed Chick-fil-A located at 5809 Franklin Street, Michigan City, Indiana.

With assistance from the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office, an additional search warrant was obtained for the tools located within the residence. The search warrant was issued, the scene was processed, and evidence was collected. The Michigan City Detective Bureau estimates an approximate total of $9000 worth of stolen property was recovered from the residence.

Following the search warrant, Kyle Fugate and Marisa Meeks were arrested. Kyle Fugate was arrested for dealing in a schedule II controlled substance and Marisa Meeks was arrested for dealing in a schedule II controlled substance. The charges reflect the ongoing efforts of the Michigan City Police Department and the La Porte County Drug Task Force to combat the illegal distribution of narcotics within our community.

Det. Tempest Miller is the lead detective in the theft case involving the stolen property. The Michigan City Police Department would ask that anyone with information about this case to please contact Det. Miller at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1081 or by email at temiller@emichigancity.com. They would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTipHotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say can always request to remain anonymous.

The LaPorte County Drug Task Force asks anyone with information about criminal activity to contact them at 219-873-1488 or via social media. Furthermore, Police and Public Health officials have noted that drug supply disruptions can increase the overdose risk for people with active substance use. You can learn more about local treatment options by simply dialing “988” on your telephone to be connected with a local Lifeline Specialist, nationally through www.findtreatment.gov, or speak with a peer operator at the Overdose Prevention Hotline at 877-696-1996.