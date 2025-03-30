Consumers should check their eligibility for settlement

money at AGGenericDrugs.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita is calling on all Hoosiers to check their eligibility for compensation for certain generic drug purchases as Indiana joins 50 states and territories in seeking preliminary approval for a $39.1 million settlement with Apotex over conspiracy to inflate prices and limit competition.

Attorney General Rokita and the multistate coalition previously announced the settlement in principle with Apotex last fall along with a $10 million settlement with Heritage Pharmaceuticals. At the time of that announcement, the settlement with Apotex was conditioned on the signatures of all necessary states and territories. With those signatures now obtained, the coalition has filed the settlement in U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut in Hartford.

“Hoosiers deserve fair pricing for their medications, and we will not tolerate illegal schemes that drive up costs and harm consumers,” Attorney General Rokita said. “This settlement is a step toward making things right, and I encourage anyone who purchased these generic drugs to see if they’re eligible for compensation.”

The settlement agreements resolve allegations that both Apotex and Heritage engaged in widespread, long-running conspiracies to artificially inflate and manipulate prices, reduce competition, and unreasonably restrain trade with regard to numerous generic prescription drugs. As part of the settlement agreements, both Apotex and Heritage have agreed to cooperate in the ongoing multistate litigations against 30 corporate defendants and 25 individual executives. Both companies have further agreed to a series of internal reforms to ensure fair competition and compliance with antitrust laws.

Indiana is among a coalition of nearly all states and territories filing three antitrust complaints, starting first in 2016.

The cases all stem from a series of investigations built on evidence from several cooperating witnesses at the core of the different conspiracies, a massive document database of over 20 million documents, and a phone records database containing millions of call detail records and contact information for over 600 sales and pricing individuals in the generics industry.

For any consumer who purchased a generic prescription drug listed here between 2010 and 2018, they may be eligible for compensation. To determine their eligibility, they can call 1-866-290-0182 (Toll-Free), email info@AGGenericDrugs.com, or visit www.AGGenericDrugs.com.

