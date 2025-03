LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor F.H. Paschen, S.N. Nielsen & Associates LLC will close the ramp from eastbound I-94 to southbound U.S. 6/State Road 51 on or after Monday, March 31. The ramp will be closed through the end of April as part of the U.S. 6/State Road 51 bridge replacement project over I-94. Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour will utilize the ramps at State Road 249.