The Hammond Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of March 30, 2025, outside of Portside Pub, located at 1516 Indianapolis Boulevard.

At approximately 4:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire at the location. Upon arrival, officers discovered five individuals had been shot at the scene. Three victims were transported to a local hospital. Two of the victims died at the scene, two remain in serious condition, and one is stable. Identities of the deceased are being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

Detectives are actively investigating what preliminarily appears to be a domestic-related incident. During the incident, four of the individuals who were shot — including a bartender and three patrons — were bravely attempting to assist the female involved in the domestic situation. Their heroic efforts to stop the situation from escalating were met with violence.

The person of interest in last night’s homicide has been taken into custody and his name will be released when formal charges have been filed. Authorities have confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time. The investigation remains active, and further details will be released as they become available.

The Hammond Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Hammond Police Detective Lt. Marc Ferry at (219) 852-2906.

We appreciate the public’s cooperation and patience as we work to gather all pertinent details.