ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction has lane closures on State Road 2 between Timothy Rd and the U.S. 20/31 through Noevmber
There will be alternating lane closures on State Road 2 in this area through mid-November for resurfacing work. This is a continuation of a 14 mile resurfacing project that began on State Road 2 at U.S. 20 in La Porte County in 2024. Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns and delays during peak times.
INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when traveling through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.