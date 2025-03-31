ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction has lane closures on State Road 2 between Timothy Rd and the U.S. 20/31 through Noevmber

There will be alternating lane closures on State Road 2 in this area through mid-November for resurfacing work. This is a continuation of a 14 mile resurfacing project that began on State Road 2 at U.S. 20 in La Porte County in 2024. Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns and delays during peak times.