Porter County EMA has worked with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to set up a process for reporting damage from Sunday’s storm.

in211.org Residents of Porter County are being encouraged to contact Indiana 211 at 866-211-9966 or go to& click on DAMAGE REPORTING to submit a report of severe storm damage from March 30, 2025.

Currently, only residents in Porter County should utilize Indiana 211 for March 30, 2025 storm damage reports.

This may change and more counties may be added as the recovery process continues, so keep an eye out for updates

Agricultural damage should be reported to the Purdue Extension.

Porter County EMA says creating these reports is the first step in the process towards obtaining potential assistance in the event FEMA or the State is able to offer it.