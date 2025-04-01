In Ogden Dunes, the town beach and all accessways, except for #19 at the very west end of Shore Drive, are temporarily closed for a shoreline protection, maintenance, and dune restoration project.

In addition, there are heavy trucks and machinery operating at access #18.

The Ogden Dunes Police Department is asking the public to exercise caution if walking or driving in that area.

Access #19 remains open if anyone would like to utilize West Beach during this time.

The lakeside walkway or “promenade” area between access #1 and #7 remains open as well.

The Ogden Dunes Police Department says to expect it to be completed in 2-3 weeks.