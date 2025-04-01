The Town of Chesterton is letting the public know that people policing their yards of storm debris in Chesterton may call the Chesterton Street Department at 219-926-2222 for brush collection.

Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg noted that he was aware of several privately owned trees toppled or damaged, including one in the 1300 block of Park Ave. which dropped on a car.

Porter County Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, is reporting that a gust of 81 miles per hour was recorded at the Porter County Airport, equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane wind speed.