CHESTERTON, IN — The Duneland Exchange Club has officially launched its annual Blue-Ribbon Campaign in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month. As part of the campaign, banners have been placed in Chesterton, Porter, and Burns Harbor to raise awareness and promote the importance of child abuse prevention throughout the community.

Club members gathered on Saturday, March 29 for a kickoff event at the Duneland School Corporation’s Administration Building. Members wore blue to symbolize their commitment to the cause and took part in a photo opportunity before placing banners across the three towns.

The Duneland Exchange Club encourages the public to wear blue every Monday in April to show support for the prevention of child abuse.

Blue Ribbon Campaign Highlights:

March 29: Banner placement in Chesterton, Porter, and Burns Harbor. Members met at 601 Morgan Ave at 9:00 AM for the kickoff and photo.

April 3: Members are encouraged to wear blue to the next club meeting.

April 3: Wendy Smith-Haas and Cathy Laughlin will be interviewed on WIMS Radio to highlight Child Abuse Prevention Month at 12 PM.

Paula Deiotte will lead efforts to decorate the Town of Porter with blue ribbons.

Tentative plans are in place to decorate the Thomas Park Gazebo in Chesterton.

Daily social media posts will share facts and information about child abuse prevention, led by Wendy Smith-Haas.

Dunebrook t-shirt fundraiser supports the mission: “Every child, every family is safe, healthy and happy.”

The Duneland Exchange Club remains dedicated to raising awareness, supporting families, and ensuring a safe and healthy environment for every child. For more information, please visit www.dunelandexchangeclub.com