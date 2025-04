PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction will close the intersection of State Road 149 and C.R. 875 N/Robbins Rd this week. The intersection will be closed to all traffic through the end of July for a vertical sight correction project. Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour for State Road 149 will follow U.S. 20, State Road 49 and U.S. 6.