TORNADO WATCH and HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK-be prepared-see the COUNTIES below

TORNADO WATCH 99 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BENTON BOONE BROWN CARROLL CASS CLAY CLINTON DAVIESS FOUNTAIN FULTON GRANT GREENE HAMILTON HENDRICKS HOWARD JASPER JOHNSON KNOX KOSCIUSKO LAKE LAWRENCE LA PORTE MARION MARSHALL MARTIN MIAMI MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN NEWTON OWEN PARKE PORTER PULASKI PUTNAM STARKE SULLIVAN TIPPECANOE TIPTON VERMILLION VIGO WABASH WARREN WHITE

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Northern Indiana 344 PM EDT Wed Apr 2 2025

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.

.DAY ONE…This afternoon and tonight.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop later this afternoon and evening. All severe hazards are possible including heavy rain and tornadoes. The risk of severe storms is greatest along and south of the US 24 corridor.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Thursday through Tuesday.

Additional rounds of rainfall late Friday through late Saturday. Widespread hazardous weather is not expected at this time.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…