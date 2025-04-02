TORNADO WATCH and HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK-be prepared-see the COUNTIES below
TORNADO WATCH 99 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
BENTON     BOONE      BROWN
CARROLL     CASS        CLAY
CLINTON     DAVIESS  FOUNTAIN
FULTON       GRANT     GREENE
HAMILTON HENDRICKS HOWARD
JASPER       JOHNSON    KNOX
KOSCIUSKO   LAKE   LAWRENCE
LA PORTE   MARION    MARSHALL
MARTIN   MIAMI   MONROE
MONTGOMERY    MORGAN    NEWTON
OWEN    PARKE     PORTER
PULASKI    PUTNAM    STARKE
SULLIVAN    TIPPECANOE    TIPTON
VERMILLION   VIGO   WABASH
WARREN   WHITE
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Northern Indiana
344 PM EDT Wed Apr 2 2025
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northern Indiana and
southwest Michigan.
.DAY ONE…This afternoon and tonight.
Thunderstorms are expected to develop later this afternoon and
evening. All severe hazards are possible including heavy rain and
tornadoes. The risk of severe storms is greatest along and south of
the US 24 corridor.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Thursday through Tuesday.
Additional rounds of rainfall late Friday through late Saturday.
Widespread hazardous weather is not expected at this time.
.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…
Weather spotters are encouraged to report significant weather
conditions according to Standard Operating Procedures.