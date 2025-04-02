Great Grocery Giveaway from Bethany Church in La Porte-A Bethany Church Community Giveback Event!
Bethany Church bought out all remaining foods from the Westville Grocery that closed – to give it away to families in need! The distribution is this Sunday, 4/6 at the Westville Grocery from 2-5pm.Families MUST preregister at: www.bethanylaporte.com.
Bags will be prepackaged with a variety of groceries – limit 2 bags per household.
Thanks to the owners of Westville Grocery for working with us on this giveaway as well at the Center and New Durham Township Trustees.
Volunteer or donate towards this at the same link as registration at: