Bethany Church bought out all remaining foods from the Westville Grocery that closed – to give it away to families in need! The distribution is this Sunday, 4/6 at the Westville Grocery from 2-5pm.Families MUST preregister at:

Bags will be prepackaged with a variety of groceries – limit 2 bags per household.

Thanks to the owners of Westville Grocery for working with us on this giveaway as well at the Center and New Durham Township Trustees.