The Chesterton Park Board, at its meeting Tuesday night voted unanimously to restore the four-sided post clock in Thomas Centennial Park, according to the Town of Chesterton Facebook page. The quoted price is just below $15,600.

The restoration is to be performed by The Verdin Company of Cincinnati, Ohio. It will include a new time piece, dial gears, and clock hands; digital clock controller; new dial with Lexan covers and bezels with accent paint details; LED illumination system; and other related parts.

More information can be found on the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.