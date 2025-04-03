The Michigan City Human Rights Commission is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Humanitarian of the Year.

Nomination forms are available by visiting www.emichgiancity.com/253/Human-Rights-Commission and paper copies of the nomination form are available at City Hall. The deadline to submit nominations is Tuesday May 6th, 2025. Nomination forms must be returned to: City Hall, Michigan City Human Rights Commission, 100 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City, IN 46360.

As stated in the nomination form, the Humanitarian of the Year Award will be presented to someone who has significantly impacted the Michigan City community through volunteerism, leadership, and philanthropy; and is dedicated to advocating for social justice.

“For more than 40 years, this award has recognized individuals from the Michigan City community who have gone above and beyond to selflessly serve their fellow neighbors,” said Derald Borton, Chair of the Michigan City Human Rights Commission. “The past recipients of this award have set a great example for the rest of us, inspiring us to use the resources we have available to ensure that everyone has a fair chance at health, happiness, and success. I’m looking forward to celebrating another wonderful individual who is making a great impact in Michigan City this year.

The Humanitarian of the Year Award will be presented during a reception held on Thursday, June 12 at Michigan City Senior center 2 on the Lake. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 630 p.m. Dinner will be served.

Tickets are $25 each or a table sponsor $250.00 for 10 tickets and a table and are available at City Hall, or by contacting a member of the Human Rights Commission: Chair Derald Borton, Vice Chair Mary Ellen Quinn, Treasurer Bunny Dimke, Sectary Jaime Llorens, Sel Dunlap, Albertine Allen, Sojourner Atwater, Police Chief Marty Corley, Kameesha Williams, or Tyra Robinson-Walker.

During this event, the Humanitarian of the Year and The Unsung Heroaward and two scholarships given.