Last week, Chesterton Police officers took part in advanced training using the VirTra V-300 simulator.

The department said on its Facebook page that the dynamic simulator allows instructors to adjust scenarios in real-time based on an officer’s response, creating a realistic and adaptive training experience.

Officers navigated a variety of situations, from using verbal de-escalation skills to talk with a suicidal subject to responding to active shooter incidents, honing their decision-making skills under pressure.

The Chesterton Police Department says this type of training is invaluable in preparing their officers for real-world challenges while emphasizing de-escalation and proper response tactics.

The department thanked the Michigan City Police Department for their hospitality and for allowing CPD to utilize their facility.